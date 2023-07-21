Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 4,656 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,169,000 after buying an additional 87,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,431,000 after buying an additional 552,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kellogg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after buying an additional 302,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,798,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,798,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,328. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.41. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.08.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

