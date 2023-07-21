Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 182.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $81.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.