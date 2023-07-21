Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) Major Shareholder Svf Ii Bg (De) Llc Sells 65,567,317 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Svf Ii Bg (De) Llc sold 65,567,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $91,794,243.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Grey Stock Performance

BGRY opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $339.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Berkshire Grey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter. Berkshire Grey had a negative net margin of 173.57% and a negative return on equity of 157.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Grey

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Berkshire Grey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.40 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGRY. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Berkshire Grey by 820.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17,457 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

