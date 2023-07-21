Head-To-Head Review: Seven & i (SVNDY) versus Its Rivals

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) is one of 383 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Seven & i to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Seven & i and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Seven & i alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven & i 2.14% 9.08% 3.16% Seven & i Competitors -18.73% 5.41% 1.68%

Risk and Volatility

Seven & i has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seven & i’s competitors have a beta of 2.31, suggesting that their average share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven & i 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seven & i Competitors 1361 3938 3949 44 2.29

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Seven & i and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 2,091.89%. Given Seven & i’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seven & i has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Seven & i pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Seven & i pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 31.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Seven & i is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seven & i and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Seven & i $90.44 billion $2.11 billion 19.71 Seven & i Competitors $12.42 billion $1.28 billion 20.46

Seven & i has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Seven & i is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Seven & i shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Seven & i beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Seven & i Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others. The company engages in the operation of convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores; retail business that provides daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities and dollar merchandise and services; banking, leasing, and credit card business; and real estate business. Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.