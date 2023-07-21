Reviewing Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) & Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Free Report) and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dialogue Health Technologies and Teladoc Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialogue Health Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Teladoc Health $2.47 billion 1.56 -$13.66 billion ($43.58) -0.54

Dialogue Health Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teladoc Health.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialogue Health Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Teladoc Health 0 15 7 0 2.32

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dialogue Health Technologies and Teladoc Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Dialogue Health Technologies presently has a consensus price target of C$4.96, indicating a potential upside of 104.14%. Teladoc Health has a consensus price target of $31.86, indicating a potential upside of 34.93%. Given Dialogue Health Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dialogue Health Technologies is more favorable than Teladoc Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.8% of Teladoc Health shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Teladoc Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dialogue Health Technologies and Teladoc Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialogue Health Technologies N/A N/A N/A Teladoc Health -285.51% -5.81% -3.91%

Summary

Dialogue Health Technologies beats Teladoc Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dialogue Health Technologies

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Internationally. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists. The company's platform also enables its members and their dependents to access employee assistance program. Dialogue Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems. The BetterHelp segment operates a mental health platform that provides online counseling and therapy services through website, mobile applications, phones, and text-based interactions by its that licensed clinicians. The company offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Livongo, and BetterHelp brands. It serves employers, health plans, hospitals and health systems, and insurance and financial services companies, as well as individual members. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

