Contrasting PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Free Report) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A Fennec Pharmaceuticals $3.21 million 70.16 -$23.71 million ($0.99) -8.60

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PharmaCyte Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PharmaCyte Biotech and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 82.14%. Given Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fennec Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39% Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -7,266.90% -110.06%

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

(Get Free Report)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

