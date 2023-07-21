Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $170.75

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $170.75 and last traded at $170.55, with a volume of 27897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.09.

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $2,302,984.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $2,302,984.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,190,315. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

