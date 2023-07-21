Comparing PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) & Altitude International (OTCMKTS:ALTD)

Altitude International (OTCMKTS:ALTD – Get Free Report) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altitude International and PLBY Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altitude International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PLBY Group $249.00 million 0.50 -$277.70 million ($6.63) -0.26

Altitude International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PLBY Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

65.3% of PLBY Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of PLBY Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Altitude International and PLBY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altitude International N/A N/A N/A PLBY Group -128.89% -13.27% -4.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Altitude International and PLBY Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altitude International 0 0 0 0 N/A PLBY Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

PLBY Group has a consensus price target of $6.30, suggesting a potential upside of 270.59%. Given PLBY Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Altitude International.

Summary

PLBY Group beats Altitude International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altitude International

Altitude International Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and installs simulated altitude athletic equipment in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of training and education of tennis, golf, soccer, beach volleyball, and indoor volleyball programs for student-athletes. In addition, it also offers Altitude Online, an online distance learning school that offers American high school diploma. Further, the company manufactures atmospheric water generators, such as smaller residential, light commercial, and heavy-duty military-grade machines; offers general office cleaning, carpet cleaning, window cleaning, and other janitorial services; and operates a wellness center. Altitude International Holdings, Inc. is based in Port Saint Lucie, Florida.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, intimates, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. It also owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as Playboy.com, HoneyBirdette.com, Yandy.com, and LoversStores.com; and Honey Birdette and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses Playboy name, Rabbit Head Design, and other trademarks and related properties; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company offers its products under its flagship brand Playboy. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

