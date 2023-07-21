Head-To-Head Survey: Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) & Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN)

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) and Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Jollibee Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Reborn Coffee and Jollibee Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jollibee Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Reborn Coffee currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 607.85%. Given Reborn Coffee’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than Jollibee Foods.

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Jollibee Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $3.24 million 3.16 -$3.56 million ($0.33) -2.35 Jollibee Foods N/A N/A N/A $19.16 0.94

Jollibee Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jollibee Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Jollibee Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee -109.53% -124.21% -52.08% Jollibee Foods N/A N/A N/A

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

About Jollibee Foods

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names in the Philippines, the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia, and India. It also offers property leasing, manufacturing, digital printing, advertising, financial accounting, human resources, and logistics services. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Pasig, the Philippines.

