Reviewing Creative Edge Nutrition (FITX) and Its Rivals

Creative Edge Nutrition (OTCMKTS:FITX – Get Free Report) is one of 236 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Creative Edge Nutrition to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Edge Nutrition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Edge Nutrition N/A N/A N/A Creative Edge Nutrition Competitors -41.49% -365.70% -15.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Edge Nutrition 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Edge Nutrition Competitors 242 1053 2235 23 2.57

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Creative Edge Nutrition and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 25.60%. Given Creative Edge Nutrition’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Creative Edge Nutrition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Creative Edge Nutrition and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Edge Nutrition N/A N/A -0.25 Creative Edge Nutrition Competitors $713.22 million -$7.63 million 95.26

Creative Edge Nutrition’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Creative Edge Nutrition. Creative Edge Nutrition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Creative Edge Nutrition competitors beat Creative Edge Nutrition on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Creative Edge Nutrition

Creative Edge Nutrition, Inc. develops and sells a portfolio of healthoriented nutrition products. The company offers products in the categories of weight loss, metabolic enhancement, recovery/well-being, muscle enhancement and stimulation, and natural line. Its products include MetaBolic Xtreme, a product for weight loss; Hyper-Infusion, a pre-workout powder to enhance endurance and strength; Alpha-Drive, a product for post cycle therapy; Amino Plex, an intra-workout recovery catalyst; Chia Plex, a product for health and well being; and Hemp Nutra Tea and Nutra Coffee additives. The company was formerly known as Laufer Bridge Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Creative Edge Nutrition, Inc. in April 2012. Creative Edge Nutrition, Inc. is based in Madison Heights, Michigan.

