Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $361.39

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $361.39 and last traded at $360.57, with a volume of 54488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $359.44.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.53 and a 200 day moving average of $313.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,712. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

