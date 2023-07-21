Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) & Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Head to Head Comparison

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A Sotherly Hotels 20.21% 71.04% 8.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tritax Big Box REIT and Sotherly Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tritax Big Box REIT 1 0 3 0 2.50 Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tritax Big Box REIT currently has a consensus price target of $166.67, indicating a potential upside of 10,448.52%. Sotherly Hotels has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.79%. Given Tritax Big Box REIT’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tritax Big Box REIT is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

25.9% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and Sotherly Hotels’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sotherly Hotels $166.08 million 0.27 $32.54 million $1.52 1.53

Sotherly Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Summary

Sotherly Hotels beats Tritax Big Box REIT on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity in this sub-sector of the UK logistics market owing to strong tenant demand and limited supply of Big Boxes. The Company is a real estate investment trust to which Part 12 of the UK Corporation Tax Act 2010 applies (REIT), is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is a constituent of the FTSE 250, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT and MSCI indices.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

