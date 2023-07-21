Head to Head Survey: Timken (NYSE:TKR) vs. MISUMI Group (OTCMKTS:MSSMY)

MISUMI Group (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Free Report) and Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Timken shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Timken shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MISUMI Group and Timken’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MISUMI Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Timken $4.63 billion 1.45 $407.40 million $5.59 16.65

Profitability

Timken has higher revenue and earnings than MISUMI Group.

This table compares MISUMI Group and Timken’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MISUMI Group N/A N/A N/A Timken 8.88% 20.72% 8.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MISUMI Group and Timken, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MISUMI Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Timken 0 3 5 0 2.63

Timken has a consensus target price of $91.78, suggesting a potential downside of 1.40%. Given Timken’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Timken is more favorable than MISUMI Group.

Summary

Timken beats MISUMI Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MISUMI Group

MISUMI Group Inc. engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products. The company also provides metal press/plastic mold components comprising punches, button dies, guide pins, gas springs, ejector pins, sprue bushings, parting lock sets, and taper pins. In addition, it distributes sensors and switches, couplings, screws, bolts, nuts, castors, connectors, switches, cables, transformers, end mills, hexagonal wrenches, milling chips, calipers, carts, work gloves, parts cleaners, and laboratory equipment and supplies. MISUMI Group Inc. was incorporated in 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives. It also provides power transmission systems and flight-critical components for civil and military aircraft, which include bearings, turbine engine components, gears, and housings. This segment sells its parts through a network of authorized automotive and heavy-truck distributors to individual end-users, equipment owners, operators, and maintenance shops. The Process Industries segment provides industrial bearings and assemblies; industrial motion components, such as gears and gearboxes; and linear motion products, couplings, seals, lubricants, chains, belts, and related products and services to OEMs and end users in various industries. It also offers aftermarket sales and service needs through a network of authorized industrial distributors; and repair and service for bearings and gearboxes, as well as electric motor rewind, repair, and services to end-users. The company offers its products under the Timken, Philadelphia Gear, GGB, Drives, Cone Drive, Rollon, Lovejoy, Diamond, BEKA, Spinea, and Groeneveld brands. The Timken Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio.

