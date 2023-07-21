Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $2,204,200.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $2,204,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,331,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Datadog Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $120.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Datadog by 493.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Datadog by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in Datadog by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $82.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Datadog from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.52.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.