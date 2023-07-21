Head-To-Head Contrast: Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) versus Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) and Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and Standard BioTools’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories -7.01% 4.10% 2.91% Standard BioTools -135.30% N/A -20.91%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.80 billion 4.21 -$3.63 billion ($6.54) -60.86 Standard BioTools $97.95 million 1.94 -$190.10 million ($1.66) -1.46

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and Standard BioTools’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Standard BioTools has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bio-Rad Laboratories. Bio-Rad Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard BioTools, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Bio-Rad Laboratories has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bio-Rad Laboratories and Standard BioTools, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00 Standard BioTools 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $603.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.49%. Standard BioTools has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.29%. Given Standard BioTools’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Standard BioTools is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats Standard BioTools on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, and transfusion laboratories. In addition, the company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system. In addition, it offers integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), such as library preparation IFCs, Juno genotyping IFC, dynamic array IFCs, digital array IFCs, and Flex Six IFC; and assays and reagents, including Advanta RNA-Seq NGS library prep kits, Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assays, Advanta Dx COVID-19 EASE assays, delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. Further, the company offers single cell microfluidics that comprise C1 systems; preparatory analytical instruments, which include C1 IFCs; and software solutions. It sells its products to academic research institutions; translational research and medicine centers; cancer centers; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research companies; and contract research organizations. It has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, Harvard University, and Caliper Life Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Fluidigm Corporation and changed its name to Standard BioTools Inc. in April 2022. Fluidigm Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

