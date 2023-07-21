BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) & Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Critical Survey

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flywire and BSQUARE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Flywire alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flywire $319.18 million 11.09 -$39.35 million ($0.30) -106.50 BSQUARE $36.49 million 0.67 -$3.86 million ($0.14) -8.79

BSQUARE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flywire. Flywire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BSQUARE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flywire 0 1 7 1 3.00 BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Flywire and BSQUARE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Flywire presently has a consensus target price of $33.55, indicating a potential upside of 4.99%. Given Flywire’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flywire is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Risk and Volatility

Flywire has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Flywire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of BSQUARE shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Flywire shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of BSQUARE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Flywire and BSQUARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flywire -10.30% -6.89% -5.17% BSQUARE -8.71% -7.84% -6.49%

Summary

Flywire beats BSQUARE on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. The company was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About BSQUARE

(Get Free Report)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices. It also resells Windows IoT, Windows Embedded, and Windows Server IoT software, as well as system utility software for Adobe and McAfee; and provides license compliance services, technical support, and manufacturing support. In addition, the company provides operating system configuration, fleet transition, 24/7 IoT operations, data engineering, and software utilities and professional services, as well as device management solutions. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.