EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) & TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA) Critical Survey

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) and TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

EnerSys has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TLG Acquisition One has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Profitability

This table compares EnerSys and TLG Acquisition One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 4.74% 14.75% 6.08% TLG Acquisition One N/A -13.59% 1.19%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $3.71 billion 1.23 $175.81 million $4.26 26.14 TLG Acquisition One N/A N/A $10.44 million N/A N/A

This table compares EnerSys and TLG Acquisition One’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than TLG Acquisition One.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EnerSys and TLG Acquisition One, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 0 2 0 3.00 TLG Acquisition One 0 0 0 0 N/A

EnerSys currently has a consensus target price of $127.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.04%. Given EnerSys’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe EnerSys is more favorable than TLG Acquisition One.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of TLG Acquisition One shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of EnerSys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of TLG Acquisition One shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EnerSys beats TLG Acquisition One on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnerSys

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. It also provides motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications. In addition, the company offers mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. Further, it provides specialty batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in transportation; and energy solutions for satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical and security systems. Additionally, the company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

About TLG Acquisition One

(Get Free Report)

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.