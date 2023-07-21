Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.28

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.28 and last traded at $79.59, with a volume of 12215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

Glaukos Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average of $54.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $3,298,035.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,716.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,506 shares of company stock valued at $12,965,520. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 22,381 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

