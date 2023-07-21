Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.09.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank downgraded Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Methanex from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Methanex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,909,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth $1,121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Methanex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Stock Performance

MEOH opened at $42.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Methanex has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $54.83.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.88 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

