Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 39,771 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,771 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on WY shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

