Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 6,981 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $56.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average of $56.60. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.