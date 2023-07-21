Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,810,000 after acquiring an additional 349,025 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,173,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $776,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $270,440,000 after purchasing an additional 298,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,096 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on NOV in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on NOV from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.07.

NYSE:NOV opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.90.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

