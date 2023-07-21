Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 77.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 187,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Block by 6.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Block by 5.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in Block by 203.8% during the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 143,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 96,400 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,237 shares of company stock worth $5,723,545. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Block Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SQ stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of -126.96 and a beta of 2.32. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average of $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.