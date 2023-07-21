Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 2,589 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 167.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $462.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $459.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.58 and a 52 week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

