Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTOS opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.58. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $7.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $452.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.41 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.37%. Custom Truck One Source’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marshall Heinberg bought 19,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $126,403.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 204,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,055.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.