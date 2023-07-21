Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $115.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.56.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $107.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.36. Crown Castle has a one year low of $103.22 and a one year high of $184.92.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Castle

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.