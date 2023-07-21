Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 65,674 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 227.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,674 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 801,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,581 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AES. UBS Group lowered their target price on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Wolfe Research lowered AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently -80.49%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

