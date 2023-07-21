China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,378,400 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 2,943,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33,784.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

Get China Pacific Insurance (Group) alerts:

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHPXF opened at $2.38 on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, construction and engineering, and guarantee insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.