Short Interest in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Increases By 14.8%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,420,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 16,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFLT shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Confluent news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $14,657,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,223. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $14,657,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,223. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $3,611,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,316,081.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,875,086 shares of company stock valued at $53,402,295. 22.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Confluent Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 703.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

CFLT stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. Confluent has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. The business had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Confluent Company Profile



Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Articles

