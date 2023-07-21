Short Interest in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Increases By 14.8%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,420,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 16,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFLT shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Confluent news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $14,657,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,223. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $14,657,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,223. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $3,611,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,316,081.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,875,086 shares of company stock valued at $53,402,295. 22.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent
Confluent Price Performance
CFLT stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. Confluent has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.00.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. The business had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Confluent
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.