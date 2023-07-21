Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of RXRX opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of -0.49.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. Analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 33,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $155,773.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 953,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,689.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $340,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 830,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,318,529.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 33,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $155,773.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,689.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,627 shares of company stock worth $2,796,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,135,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,654,000 after buying an additional 314,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,921,000 after buying an additional 1,525,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,174,000 after buying an additional 1,393,519 shares during the period. Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $59,005,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,825,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,206,000 after buying an additional 238,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

