Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.31

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.31 and last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 43024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 959,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,709,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,903,000 after acquiring an additional 394,278 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

