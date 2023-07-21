ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.16

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.16 and last traded at $68.16, with a volume of 68677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.57.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Trading Down 5.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,639 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 705.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 83,212 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 78,374 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 68,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter.

About ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

