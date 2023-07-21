Scott Mcfeely Sells 2,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Mcfeely also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $88,180.00.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $56.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

