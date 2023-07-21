Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells $42,260.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $42,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,576.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Fund LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

