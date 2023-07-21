ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.29

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.29 and last traded at $60.23, with a volume of 6592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.05.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 132.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the first quarter worth about $556,000.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

