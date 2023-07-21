Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.66

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.66 and last traded at $34.66, with a volume of 3376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.57.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1,175.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 358,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after buying an additional 330,773 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,283,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 96,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

