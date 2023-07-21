Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells $749,100.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $749,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,760,001.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Friday, June 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $751,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, James Ralph Scapa sold 9,267 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total transaction of $688,538.10.

On Tuesday, May 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $679,400.00.

On Friday, May 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 548 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $36,935.20.

On Wednesday, May 10th, James Ralph Scapa sold 5,358 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $363,379.56.

Altair Engineering Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ALTR opened at $72.32 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $78.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $166.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 11,174,200 shares of the software’s stock valued at $805,772,000 after buying an additional 303,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,495 shares of the software’s stock worth $215,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,683,768 shares of the software’s stock worth $265,637,000 after purchasing an additional 120,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,882,029 shares of the software’s stock worth $130,377,000 after purchasing an additional 452,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.