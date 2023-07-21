Insider Buying: VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Director Acquires $1,004,998.50 in Stock

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) Director Steven Gillis purchased 609,090 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,004,998.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,043,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,431.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

VBI Vaccines Stock Down 1.3 %

VBIV stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $12.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 8,313.67% and a negative return on equity of 147.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 32,227 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 610.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.