Insider Buying: VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Director Acquires $1,004,998.50 in Stock

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) Director Steven Gillis purchased 609,090 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,004,998.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,043,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,431.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
VBI Vaccines Stock Down 1.3 %
VBIV stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $12.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 8,313.67% and a negative return on equity of 147.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.
