Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Sells $994,320.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $994,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Monday, June 5th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,212 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $53,194.68.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of SPT stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.01 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.