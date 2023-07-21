Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $650,149.50 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $650,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,140 shares in the company, valued at $21,191,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $131.04 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.94.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.60 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Qualys by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,858,000 after acquiring an additional 626,998 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Qualys by 2,828.6% in the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 205,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,102,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $14,892,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Qualys by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,442,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,955,000 after acquiring an additional 132,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Qualys by 52.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,582,000 after acquiring an additional 97,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

