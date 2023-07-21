Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $650,149.50 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $650,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,140 shares in the company, valued at $21,191,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Qualys Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $131.04 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.94.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.60 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Qualys by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,858,000 after acquiring an additional 626,998 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Qualys by 2,828.6% in the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 205,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,102,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $14,892,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Qualys by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,442,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,955,000 after acquiring an additional 132,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Qualys by 52.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,582,000 after acquiring an additional 97,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
