Kenon (NYSE:KEN) & Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Financial Analysis

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kenon and Heliogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A Heliogen 0 1 0 0 2.00

Heliogen has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 566.67%. Given Heliogen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Kenon.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenon $573.96 million 2.43 $312.65 million ($6.20) -4.18 Heliogen $5.34 million 11.06 -$142.00 million ($0.48) -0.63

This table compares Kenon and Heliogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kenon has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen. Kenon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heliogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Kenon has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heliogen has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of Kenon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Kenon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Heliogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kenon and Heliogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenon -58.05% -12.90% -7.79% Heliogen -770.24% -67.29% -45.44%

Summary

Heliogen beats Kenon on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services. It also operates a fleet of 150 vessels. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Singapore. Kenon Holdings Ltd. is a subsidiary of Ansonia Holdings Singapore B.V.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, operates in decarbonizing industry with concentrated sunlight. It is developing a solar solution utilizing computer vision software to align an array of mirrors, reflecting sunlight to a target on the top of a tower. Its artificial intelligence enabled modular system delivers renewable energy in the form of heat, power, or hydrogen fuel. The company's solutions include HelioHeat, a carbon-free, ultra-high temperature heat to power heavy industrial processes, including the making of cement, steel, and petrochemicals; HelioPower that provides power made from sunlight using supercritical CO2 turbines to power industrial facilities, data centers, and mining operations; and HelioFuel that offers clean fuels, such as green hydrogen that is used to power industry and as fuel in transportation, heavy equipment, and household heating. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

