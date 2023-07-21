KeyCorp Raises Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $130.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $116.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.67. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $425.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.13 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $221,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,988.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,917 shares of company stock worth $1,242,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. FMR LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,014,000 after buying an additional 623,433 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 356.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,741,000 after buying an additional 464,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,190,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,892,000 after buying an additional 275,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 505,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,564,000 after buying an additional 180,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

