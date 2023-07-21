Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

AZTA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Azenta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.97 and a beta of 1.55. Azenta has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $71.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Azenta by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 608,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,396,000 after purchasing an additional 47,331 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Azenta by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 642,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,984,000 after purchasing an additional 134,754 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Azenta by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Azenta by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Azenta by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 993,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,381,000 after purchasing an additional 62,913 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

