Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $570.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.57 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $30.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $42.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARGX. JMP Securities lowered their price target on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Societe Generale started coverage on argenx in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $505.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $534.95 on Tuesday. argenx has a twelve month low of $333.07 and a twelve month high of $536.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $404.30 and its 200-day moving average is $385.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 0.72.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. The business had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in argenx by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in argenx by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in argenx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in argenx by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

