Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AXNX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Axonics in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.91.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. Axonics has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $395,630.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,130.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axonics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after acquiring an additional 991,055 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Axonics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,280,000 after acquiring an additional 177,191 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Axonics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,672,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,852 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,336,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,938,000 after purchasing an additional 249,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after purchasing an additional 45,604 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

