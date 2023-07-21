CL King Boosts BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $42.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CL King from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.27.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $827.91 million, a PE ratio of 135.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.93. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.83 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

