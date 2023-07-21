Analyzing Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) and Coherent (NASDAQ:IIVIP)

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) and Coherent (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Luna Innovations and Coherent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luna Innovations 0 1 2 0 2.67 Coherent 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luna Innovations presently has a consensus price target of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 4.29%. Given Luna Innovations’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Luna Innovations is more favorable than Coherent.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

50.3% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Luna Innovations and Coherent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luna Innovations $109.50 million 2.68 $9.28 million ($0.07) -125.55 Coherent $4.43 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

Luna Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coherent.

Profitability

This table compares Luna Innovations and Coherent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luna Innovations -1.91% 2.55% 1.57% Coherent N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Luna Innovations beats Coherent on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luna Innovations

(Get Free Report)

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers. It also provides ODiSI sensing solution, which provides distributed strain and temperature measurements; distributed temperature sensing system; hyperion sensing products; Terahertz Sensing Systems that provide precise single and multi-layer thickness, density, basis weight, and caliper thickness measurements; and distributed acoustic sensing products. The company primarily markets its fiber optic test, measurement, and control products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

About Coherent

(Get Free Report)

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication. The Photonic Solutions segment manufactures transceivers for data centers and telecom optical networks; pump lasers, optical amplifiers, wavelength selective switches, and advanced components for telecom networks; and crystal materials, optics, lasers, and optoelectronic modules in a range of applications, including optical communications, life sciences, and consumer electronics markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, laser end users, system integrators of high-power lasers, U.S. government prime contractors, and various U.S. government agencies, as well as manufacturers of equipment and devices for industrial, optical communications, consumer electronics, and security and monitoring applications. The company was formerly known as II-VI Incorporated and changed its name to Coherent Corp. in September 2022. Coherent Corp. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.