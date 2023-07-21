Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL) vs. Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Head to Head Survey

Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL – Get Free Report) and Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coronado Global Resources and Arch Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coronado Global Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arch Resources $3.72 billion 0.59 $1.33 billion $61.18 1.93

Arch Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Coronado Global Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coronado Global Resources N/A N/A N/A Arch Resources 33.74% 96.62% 52.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Coronado Global Resources and Arch Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Coronado Global Resources and Arch Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coronado Global Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Arch Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Arch Resources has a consensus price target of $197.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.37%. Given Arch Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arch Resources is more favorable than Coronado Global Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.2% of Arch Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Arch Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arch Resources beats Coronado Global Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coronado Global Resources

Coronado Global Resources Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia; and Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania in the United States. It also holds interest in the Buchanan, Logan, Greenbrier, Mon Valley, and Russell County mining properties located in the Central Appalachian region of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. Coronado Global Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of Coronado Group LLC.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

