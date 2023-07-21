Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $1,809,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total transaction of $1,809,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,602,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,237,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $1,888,950.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 309 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $40,268.88.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $147,565.95.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50.

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $124.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.63. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $2,279,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. 51job reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

