Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Director Gerald S. Adolph Sells 2,686 Shares

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cintas Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $507.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $483.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.04. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $370.93 and a fifty-two week high of $509.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,759,000 after purchasing an additional 283,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cintas by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Cintas by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,333 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.29.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

