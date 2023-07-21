Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Director Gerald S. Adolph Sells 2,686 Shares

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Cintas Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of CTAS opened at $507.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $483.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.04. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $370.93 and a fifty-two week high of $509.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.29.
Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.
